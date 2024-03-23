Next Article

CBI searches places linked to TMC leader in cash-for-query row

Cash-for-query row: CBI searches places linked to TMC's Mahua Moitra

By Snehadri Sarkar 11:32 am Mar 23, 202411:32 am

What's the story The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is reportedly conducting searches at several locations linked to former Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra, including her houses in Kolkata. This comes after the probe agency filed an FIR against the TMC leader on Thursday regarding the alleged cash-for-query case. The action was taken after anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal directed the CBI to register a case in the matter.

Context

Why does this story matter?

In December 2023, a Parliamentary panel found Moitra guilty of sharing her Parliament login credentials with businessman Darshan Hiranandani and accepting expensive gifts from him. The cash-for-query controversy started after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey alleged the TMC leader took bribes from Hiranandani to ask questions in Parliament targeting PM Narendra Modi and the Adani Group. On Tuesday, the Lokpal directed the CBI to investigate the allegations made against Moitra.

Lokpal's directive

Lokpal orders CBI probe

The Lokpal issued the directions to the agency after receiving the findings of its preliminary inquiry into Dubey's allegations against Moitra. It also directed the CBI to submit its discoveries within six months after probing all aspects of the complaints against Moitra in the case. To recall, the Lokpal had ordered a preliminary inquiry by the CBI and had sought a report within six weeks. On December 22, the CBI requested a three-month extension, which was allowed in February.

Moitra's confession

Moitra's cash-for-query row

In October last year, the former Lok Sabha MP admitted sharing her Parliament login credentials with Hiranandani but said that "no rules prohibited it." She had cited instances where she logged in from Switzerland and her sister's child logged in from Cambridge University. Moitra also labeled the claims of accepting cash and gifts from the businessman as frivolous.

2024 polls

Development comes right before 2024 general elections

Saturday morning's development also comes just weeks after the TMC officially announced its list of candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Top TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee revealed the candidates' names, including Moitra, for 42 parliamentary constituencies in West Bengal. Last week, the Election Commission of India announced the dates for the 2024 elections. Starting on April 19, voting will occur in seven phases this year.