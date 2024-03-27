Next Article

Delhi HC to hear Kejriwal's plea against his arrest today

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:16 am Mar 27, 202409:16 am

What's the story The Delhi High Court will on Wednesday hear a plea by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal contesting his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy. The petition has also sought his immediate release on account of the arrest and the subsequent remand to the ED being "illegal." Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma will preside over the case at 10.30am.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The arrest of Kejriwal—the face of the AAP—comes just days before the Lok Sabha elections. He has been accused of "conspiring" with liquor traders to earn kickbacks under the excise policy. The AAP, aiming to widen its influence, has allied with the Congress to contest against the BJP in Delhi, Haryana and Gujarat. With other senior leaders like Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia in jail, the party is grappling with a leadership vacuum.

ED's charges

What are the ED's charges against Kejriwal

Kejriwal was taken into custody on March 21 after the high court refused to grant him protection from coercive action by the ED. Following this, a trial court ordered him to remain in ED's custody until March 28. The accusations against Kejriwal are related to alleged corruption and money laundering in connection with the creation and implementation of Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22.

Protest against Kejriwal's arrest

Public outcry following Kejriwal's arrest

Kejriwal's arrest sparked protests from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and supporters who took to Delhi's streets on Tuesday. They attempted to march towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence but were halted by police. In retaliation, BJP members staged counter-protests demanding Kejriwal step down from his position. Despite being detained, Kejriwal has issued two others from jail, the first one related to water supply and sewage and the other to on management of Mohalla Clinics.

Kejriwal's plea

Kejriwal labels his arrest as 'illegal' in plea

In his appeal, Kejriwal has demanded immediate release, describing his detention and subsequent questioning by the ED as "illegal." Kejriwal said he was being targeted for being a "vocal critic" of PM Modi's government, and a member of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance. The AAP national convener added that the ED has been "weaponized" by the Centre against the opposition.

Delhi excise policy case

What is the Delhi excise policy case

In November 2021, the Delhi government implemented the revamped liquor excise policy for 2021-22. However, it decided to scrap it less than a year later amid extensive corruption allegations. Central investigation agencies alleged that wholesaler profit margins were artificially boosted to 12% from 5%. It also claimed that the regulation promoted cartelization and benefited those ineligible for liquor licenses for economic gain. Meanwhile, the Kerjiwal-led Delhi administration denied the charges and said the strategy would have increased revenue.