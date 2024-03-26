Next Article

Lok Sabha elections would be held between April 19 till June 1

Tap water, toilets: ECI's advisory to beat heatwave during polls

By Riya Baibhawi 06:49 pm Mar 26, 202406:49 pm

What's the story The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday issued an advisory regarding the mitigation of the heat wave impact on voters during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. The commission has instructed Chief Election Officers (CEOs) to arrange polling booths on ground floors, with distinct entrances and exits, to facilitate a seamless voting process, particularly for elderly and disabled voters. As per the schedule, the Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases from April 19 till June 1.

Drinking water taps

Drinking water, proper chairs at all stations: ECI

Given that the elections coincide with the peak summer season in India, the ECI has underscored the necessity for strict adherence to assured minimum facilities at polling stations. The commission advocates for permanent tap facilities for drinking water at all polling stations along with ample "environment-friendly" disposable glasses. The commission has also asked officials to provide proper tables, chairs, and benches for polling parties and agents, as well as disabled, pregnant, or senior citizens.

Hygeine measures

ECI enforces hygiene measures at polling stations

As the India Meteorological Department (IMD)'s forecast warned of intensified and prolonged heatwaves this summer, the ECI has also shifted its focus on hygiene. In its advisory, it necessitates separate toilets in sufficient numbers for both male and female voters, with a dedicated staff member assigned to uphold hygiene throughout the day. The commission also insists on clearing signage near and within polling stations to direct voters towards various facilities like Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), toilets, drinking water etc.

Voter assistance

Voter assistance booths and medical kits

Moreover, the ECI has proposed setting up Voter Assistance Booths (VABs) staffed with officials to aid voters in accurately identifying their polling booths and serial numbers in the electoral roll. Proper lighting is also to be ensured. ECI Secretary Ajay Kumar Verma has decreed that medical kits containing medicines, masks, bandages etc., along with a village-level health worker be stationed at all polling stations. The commission has also ordered the distribution of Oral Rehydration Solutions (ORS) to each political party.

Electoral Schedule

Electoral Schedule and top contenders

The polls will be held in seven phases, beginning on April 19. The results for all elections, including by-elections, assembly elections, and general elections will be announced on June 4. The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is currently in effect and will stay in place until the Lok Sabha election results are declared. The election would witness the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)-led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) coming face-to-face with the Congress-led Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc.