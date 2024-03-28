Next Article

What is BJP's 'Operation Lotus'?

BJP running 'Operation Lotus' to destroy AAP: Saurabh Bharadwaj

By Snehadri Sarkar 02:38 pm Mar 28, 202402:38 pm

What's the story The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to lure its MLAs into defecting. Referred to as the "Operation Lotus," the strategy is alleged to be an attempt to destabilize AAP governments in Delhi and Punjab. "Three of our Punjab MLAs held a press conference yesterday. They said that the majority of AAP MLAs had received calls luring them to join the BJP," claimed Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday.

Context

Why does this story matter?

On March 21, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) detained Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. The liquor policy—devised and implemented by the Delhi government for 2021-22—was later discarded due to corruption allegations. With other senior leaders like Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh﻿ in jail, AAP is grappling with a leadership vacuum ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Accusations detailed

AAP legislators allege financial lure to defect

Three AAP legislators, Amandeep Singh, Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina and Jagdeep Kamboj Goldy, claimed earlier that they had been offered financial incentives to switch their political allegiances. Goldy alleged receiving a call from a man named Sewak Singh, who offered him Rs. 20-25 crore to join the saffron party. Despite these alleged attempts, all three legislators have reaffirmed their commitment to the AAP.

Twitter Post

BJP's denial

BJP refutes AAP's 'Operation Lotus' allegations

Meanwhile, BJP leader Sandeep Pathak has alleged that the AAP leaders are receiving calls asking them to leave the party or "face consequences." "The people of Delhi and Punjab voted for Kejriwal with high hopes," the saffron party leader. "The BJP is doing this 'gundagardi' (Hooliganism) not with a party but with the country," added Pathak.

Leadership crisis

AAP faces leadership crisis amidst Kejriwal's arrest

Amid Kejriwal's arrest, the AAP is currently grappling with a leadership crisis ahead of the highly awaited Lok Sabha elections. Despite his detention, the AAP supremo continues to run the government in the national capital from ED custody. Thursday's development also coincides with AAP Lok Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Rinku and party MLA Sheetal Angural switching alliances and joining the BJP ahead of the polls.