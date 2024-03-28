Next Article

German Foreign Ministry spokesperson expressed his trust in the Indian judicial system

Germany changes stance after India summons envoy over Kejriwal remarks

What's the story Germany has changed its stance after India summoned a senior diplomat over their government's remarks on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest. Sebastian Fischer, the German Foreign Ministry spokesperson, expressed his trust in the Indian judicial system. Fischer, who has previously served in India added, "The Indian Constitution guarantees fundamental human values and freedoms," and affirmed Germany's shared democratic values with India.

Context

Why does this story matter?

On Friday, Fischer, said that Kejriwal, like any other Indian citizen facing charges, is entitled to a fair and impartial trial. He expressed hope that the case will uphold the "principles of judicial independence" and "basic democratic norms." Germany's statements evoked a sharp response from the Indian government. The Ministry of External Affairs summoned Georg Enzweiler, the deputy chief of mission at the German embassy, and labeled Fischer's remarks "blatant interference in internal matters."

Bilateral ties

Fischer highlights importance of trust in India-Germany relations

In his statement, Fischer underscored the importance of a trusting relationship between India and Germany, stating that both nations have a strong interest in fostering closer cooperation. He added that discussions were held with the MEA on Saturday, on the need for an atmosphere of trust. However, Fischer did not disclose any details about internal discussions concerning the summons of US and German diplomats.

US's reaction

US reiterates its stance of Delhi CM's arrest

Separately, despite India's recent objections, the United States (US) has once again voiced its stance on the arrest of Kejriwal on Wednesday (local time). During a departmental briefing, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller underscored Washington's commitment to a "just and transparent legal process." He also noted that suspending Congress's financial assets could potentially influence its campaign in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Meeting with MEA

US diplomat called for meeting

The US's fresh comments come just after the Acting Deputy Chief of Mission for America, Gloria Berbena, was called to a meeting at the Ministry of External Affairs. The meeting, which ran for over 40 minutes, was reportedly called in response to the State Department's earlier statement on the arrest of the Delhi CM. During a press briefing on Tuesday, the US had said that it is closely following reports of Kejriwal's arrest.

MEA's reaction

MEA's earlier comments on US's statement

Reacting to the US's remarks, the MEA said in a statement, "In diplomacy, states are expected to be respectful of the sovereignty and internal affairs of others. This responsibility is even more so in the case of fellow democracies. It could otherwise end up setting unhealthy precedents." "India's legal processes are based on an independent judiciary which is committed to objective and timely outcomes. Casting aspersions on that is unwarranted," the MEA added.