Traffic advisory issued for AAP protest

'Won't allow AAP to protest outside BJP headquarters': Delhi Police

By Chanshimla Varah 11:22 am May 19, 202411:22 am

What's the story The Delhi Police has said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) did not seek permission to hold a protest outside the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters on Sunday. As a result, AAP leaders and workers will not be allowed to march toward the BJP headquarters, it added. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Saturday that his party will hold a protest at the BJP headquarters at 12:00pm, following the arrest of his aide, Bibhav Kumar.

Protest plan

AAP's unauthorized protest at BJP headquarters

"Tomorrow at 12 noon, I will be coming to the BJP headquarters with all my leaders—MLAs, MPs," Kejriwal said. He further challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "arrest whoever you want. Put us in jail together." Kejriwal's aide, Kumar, was arrested on Saturday and sent to police custody for five days for allegedly assaulting AAP leader Swati Maliwal at the chief minister's residence on May 13. The AAP has alleged that Maliwal was sent by the BJP to "entrap" Kejriwal.

Security

Security beefed up outside BJP headquarters

While the Delhi Police said that it would not allow the AAP to hold the protest, security has been beefed up outside BJP headquarters, regardless, as a precaution. "An adequate number of police personnel has been deployed, and the area has been barricaded," a police officer said. The Delhi Police also issued a traffic advisory, warning commuters of heavy traffic on IP Marg, Vikas Marg, and Minto Road, with DDU Marg closed to traffic from 11:00am to 2:00pm.

Twitter Post

Visuals outside BJP headquarters

Conspiracy claims

AAP alleges conspiracy behind assault case

The alleged assault has ignited a political firestorm, with AAP leader Atishi alleging that Maliwal was sent to Kejriwal's residence by the BJP as part of a conspiracy to level "false accusations" against the Delhi CM. However, Maliwal refuted these claims, criticizing her own party for labeling her a BJP agent. The BJP, meanwhile, accused Kejriwal of avoiding questions about the incident. Party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla stated that corruption, misconduct, and disinformation have become AAP's standard operating procedure.

Legal action

Kumar files counter complaint against Maliwal

Maliwal has accused Kumar of "slapping" her "seven to eight times" without any provocation and "brutally dragging" her while "kicking" her at the CM's residence on May 13. She filed a complaint against Kumar on May 16 after undergoing a medical examination. Kumar, on the other hand, has filed a counter complaint, accusing Maliwal of forcefully entering the CM's premises and threatening to implicate him in a false case.