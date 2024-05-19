AI Express flight makes emergency landing after engine catches fire
A full-scale emergency was declared at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru on Saturday night after an Air India Express flight was forced to return due to a fire in one of its engines. According to a statement from Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL), the flight, IX 1132, bound for Kochi, made an emergency landing at 11:12pm.
Successful evacuation of passengers and crew
The Air India Express flight was carrying 179 passengers and six crew members, all of whom were successfully evacuated without any injuries. The airline, a subsidiary of Tata Group's Air India, reported that the pilots chose to return to Bengaluru due to suspected flames in the aircraft's right engine. A precautionary landing was executed, followed by an immediate evacuation after ground services also reported flames.
Visuals of the plane engine on fire
Airline's response and future investigation
In its press release, the airline praised the flight crew for their swift action that led to an injury-free evacuation. "The crew accomplished an evacuation with no injuries to any guests. We regret the inconvenience this has caused and are working to provide alternative arrangements for our guests to reach their destination as soon as possible," it said. Furthermore, a thorough investigation will be conducted to establish the cause of this incident.