Emergency landing at Kempegowda International Airport

AI Express flight makes emergency landing after engine catches fire

By Chanshimla Varah 10:07 am May 19, 202410:07 am

What's the story A full-scale emergency was declared at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru on Saturday night after an Air India Express flight was forced to return due to a fire in one of its engines. According to a statement from Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL), the flight, IX 1132, bound for Kochi, made an emergency landing at 11:12pm.

Evacuation details

Successful evacuation of passengers and crew

The Air India Express flight was carrying 179 passengers and six crew members, all of whom were successfully evacuated without any injuries. The airline, a subsidiary of Tata Group's Air India, reported that the pilots chose to return to Bengaluru due to suspected flames in the aircraft's right engine. A precautionary landing was executed, followed by an immediate evacuation after ground services also reported flames.

Twitter Post

Visuals of the plane engine on fire

Official statement

Airline's response and future investigation

In its press release, the airline praised the flight crew for their swift action that led to an injury-free evacuation. "The crew accomplished an evacuation with no injuries to any guests. We regret the inconvenience this has caused and are working to provide alternative arrangements for our guests to reach their destination as soon as possible," it said. Furthermore, a thorough investigation will be conducted to establish the cause of this incident.