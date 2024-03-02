Next Article

Suspect of Bengaluru cafe blast seen on CCTV footage

Bengaluru cafe blast: Suspect ordered rava idli before planting explosives

By Snehadri Sarkar 10:22 am Mar 02, 202410:22 am

What's the story In the latest development on the blast at the Rameshwaram Cafe in Karnataka's Bengaluru, police have reportedly revealed that the accused was captured on CCTV cameras ordering rava idli at the restaurant. Reports also said that the suspect, aged between 28 and 30, could be seen on CCTV loitering near the area where the explosion took place. He had a mask on.

At least nine people reportedly suffered injuries in Friday's blast at the popular Bengaluru cafe, which intelligence sources later claimed could have been caused by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED). On the other hand, officials are investigating possible terror links to the low-intensity midday blast that has sent shock waves across the Silicon Valley of India.

Alleged visual of Bengaluru cafe blast accused

Accused left cafe without eating before blast: Reports

According to the police, the accused took the coupon after ordering food at the cafe but did not eat it. Before leaving the restaurant, he left a bag under a sink near a tree within the cafe premises, following which the blast took place at around 1:00pm. Probe officials believe the suspect may have come to the cafe using a bus.

Investigating officers use technology to identify suspect

Armed with crucial visuals from the time of the explosion, probe officials are allegedly using facial recognition software and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) to find the suspect. Nuts and bolts were also found strewn at the cafe, and forensic teams are reportedly looking into them. Several videos have surfaced online showing dramatic footage of the partial collapse of the cafe roof after the blast.

You can watch CCTV footage from inside the cafe here

Police file FIR under anti-terror act, all angles being examined

Meanwhile, authorities have filed an FIR under the Anti-Terror Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Explosive Substances Act, with officials stressing that all possibilities are being considered. A senior official, who requested anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the case, did not dismiss the possibility of a terror attack. Reports also suggested that the use of shrapnel and explosive placements suggested the suspect sought maximum impact, possibly targeting the cafe for its high foot traffic and location in Whitefield.