Next Article

The deadline for changing signboards in Bengaluru ended on Wednesday

Karnataka government extends deadline for 60% Kannada signage rule

By Chanshimla Varah 02:15 pm Feb 29, 202402:15 pm

What's the story The Karnataka government has granted a two-week extension for commercial establishments to comply with the 60% Kannada signage rule in Bengaluru. The deadline for changing signboards to ensure a Kannada-English ratio of 60:40 expired on Wednesday. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced the extension, stressing the importance of preserving the mother tongue and expecting full compliance by the end of the extended period. The rule applies to various establishments, including commercial, industrial, and business undertakings.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The Kannada signage rule requires all commercial establishments in Bengaluru to allocate 60% of the space on their signboards to the Kannada language. On January 5, the state cabinet, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, approved an ordinance amending the Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Act 2022 Act to enforce a 60% use of Kannada in signage. The decision was made in response to violent demonstrations by pro-Kannada organizations targeting Bengaluru businesses for allegedly neglecting the state language.

Twitter Post

Announcement of extension by Shivakumar

Data

94% compliance achieved; extension requested by traders

The signage order was mandated by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath in December. At the time, Nath had warned of legal consequences for commercial stores that did not comply with the signboard directive. So far, 94% of the 55,000 shops in Bengaluru have complied with the order, while 3,044 establishments are yet to comply, the BBMP said. Some dealers requested an extension, citing a lack of time to create name boards and buy supplies.

Kannada signage rule

Rule applies to wide range of establishments

The 60% Kannada signage rule will be implemented across the state after the Siddaramaiah government recently introduced the Kannada Language Comprehensive Development (Amendment) Bill, 2024. The bill amends the Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Act 2022. The Karnataka Legislative Assembly passed the bill on February 16. The amendment to the 2022 Act applies to a wide range of establishments, including commercial, industrial, and business undertakings, trusts, counseling centers, hospitals, laboratories, amusement centers, and hotels.

Political support

Support for signage move from political leaders

The Kannada language campaign has received support from across the political spectrum. CM Siddaramaiah had previously stated that everyone living in Karnataka should learn Kannada. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Prahlad Joshi from Karnataka has also backed the signage move. Speaking to NDTV, he said, "Everybody should be able to read the signs, and not everyone can read English. What is the harm in writing in Kannada as well as in English or another language."