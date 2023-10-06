Ola launches all-electric parcel delivery service to take on Dunzo

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:48 pm Oct 06, 202307:48 pm

The service has commenced in Bengaluru

Ride-hailing company Ola has launched an all-electric parcel delivery service called "Ola Parcel" in Bengaluru. This service will use Ola Electric scooters for intra-city deliveries, kickstarting a two-wheeler logistics ecosystem in India. Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal stated that the service will charge Rs. 25 for 5km, Rs. 50 for 10km, Rs. 75 for 15km, and Rs. 100 for 20km. Ola aims to expand this service nationwide in the coming months.

Competing with existing players in the parcel delivery space

Ola Parcel will compete with established players in the intra-city parcel delivery market, such as Uber, Porter, Swiggy Genie, and Dunzo. Last year, Uber launched its own parcel delivery service called "Uber Connect," which initially started in four cities but has since expanded across India. Other companies are also shifting to electric vehicles (EVs) for their delivery services, with Porter boasting a fleet of around 3,500 EVs in various cities.

Ola's expansion into new business segments

The introduction of Ola Parcel is part of the company's ongoing expansion into new business areas. In September, Ola joined the Centre-backed Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to offer food delivery services. Ola Cabs also recently announced the relaunch of its bike taxi services in Bengaluru, exclusively using Ola Electric's S1 scooters.

Transitioning to electric vehicles in the logistics sector

The move toward electric vehicles in the logistics sector is gaining traction as companies aim to reduce their carbon footprint and adhere to stricter environmental regulations. Porter has already added around 3,500 EVs across cities like Delhi and Bengaluru, with a presence in other large metros as well. Uber has also partnered with Zypp Electric to include 10,000 EV two-wheelers in its ride-hailing services in Delhi and teamed up with SIDBI to unlock Rs. 1,000 crore in EV financing.