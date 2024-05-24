Next Article

Controversy over transparency of voter turnout data

2024 elections: What's Form 17C ECI refused to make public

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:44 pm May 24, 202401:44 pm

What's the story The Election Commission of India (ECI) is currently embroiled in a controversy over the transparency of voter turnout data for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. On May 22, the ECI communicated to the Supreme Court that it will not publish Form 17C on its official website. This decision comes as the final stages of these elections are drawing near. Form 17C is a comprehensive record of votes cast at each polling station across India.

Understanding the importance of Form 17C

Form 17C serves as a detailed record of votes cast at each polling station nationwide. It includes data such as the allocation of electors to each polling station, the total count of registered voters within a specific area, and the number of electors abstaining from voting. The form also provides information on those denied voting rights, and particulars concerning ballot papers and paper seals.

ECI faces criticism over voter turnout data

The ECI has been criticized by opposition leaders and activists for delays in releasing final voter turnout data. The electoral body released final voter turnout figures 11 days after initial polling on April 19, with subsequent delays for ensuing phases. Critics have also expressed concerns about undisclosed absolute voter counts in each Parliamentary constituency and sudden surges in final voter turnout figures compared to provisional data released on polling day.

ECI's response to petition for publishing Form 17C

In response to a petition filed by the NGO Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) urging for Form 17C to be uploaded on its website immediately after polling concludes, the Supreme Court directed the EC to furnish a reply. The EC stated that there is no legal obligation to provide Form 17C to anyone other than candidates or their agents. It cited potential tampering concerns, arguing that uploading Form 17C could lead to "mischief" and possible manipulation of images, fostering "widespread...mistrust."

Congress questions ECI on disclosing polling data through Form 17C

Meanwhile, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Thursday questioned the ECI over the party's demand on disclosure of Form 17C. "Despite our complaint, the names of the prime minister and the home minister were not mentioned in any document...The Commission did not warn anyone, impose any sanctions, and make no allegations and just wrote to the presidents of both the parties asking their star campaigners not to violate the model code of conduct (MCC)", Singhvi said.