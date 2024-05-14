Next Article

Hospitals in Delhi receive bomb threats

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:32 pm May 14, 202412:32 pm

What's the story At least four hospitals in Delhi received bomb threat calls on Tuesday morning. According to the Delhi Fire Department, the Delhi State Cancer Institute near GTB Hospital, Dada Dev Hospital in Dabri, Hedgewar Hospital, and Deep Chandra Bandhu Hospital have received the threat calls. The fire department is currently verifying these calls, which were reported just a day after several schools in Jaipur, Rajasthan received bomb threat via email.

Lok Sabha polls

Bomb hoaxes cause panic amid ongoing elections

On May 1, over 150 schools in Delhi-NCR received similar threats, causing widespread panic. Meanwhile, on Sunday, 20 hospitals, the Indira Gandhi International Airport, and the Northern Railways's CPRO office in Delhi also received bomb threats through emails. According to reports, the threats to Delhi schools were sent from a Russia-based mailing service while Sunday's threats were sent from a Europe-based mailing service company—"beeble.com." Notably, the security has been strengthened across the country in wake of the Lok Sabha elections.

Email details

Sunday's emails sent by 'court' group

The emails received by several Delhi institutes on Sunday said, "I have placed explosive devices inside your building. They will explode in the following hour. This isn't a threat, you have a few hours to disarm the bomb or else the blood of innocent people inside the building will be on your hands." "The group called 'Court' is behind this massacre," the email added. Investigation in the case remains underway.

On May 6

14 schools in Ahmedabad get threat emails

Separately, on May 6 at least 14 schools in Ahmedabad, Gujarat got threatening emails. Four days later, Ahmedabad police said that they have detected a "Pakistan link" in the bomb hoax mails. Initially, it was discovered that the emails originated from a Russian domain. "Further probe revealed a connection to a military cantonment in Pakistan. The emails were traced back to...Tohik Liyakat...who was operating under the name Ahmed Javed," according to Sharad Singhal, Joint Commissioner of Police, Ahmedabad Crime Branch.