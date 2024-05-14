Next Article

PM Modi files nomination for 2024 elections

PM Modi files nomination in Varanasi, eyes third term

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:07 pm May 14, 202412:07 pm

What's the story Seeking a third consecutive term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday filed his nomination for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Before filing his papers, PM Modi offered prayers to the Ganga river at the Dashashwamedh Ghat. After his prayers he said, "10 years ago, when I came to Kashi, I said, Maa Ganga has called me...But in the last 10 years, Maa Ganga has adopted me."

On Monday

Modi's road show in Varanasi

On Monday, PM Modi, in a show of strength, held a 6-km road show through the city of Varanasi. In the beginning, the PM paid floral tribute to the statue of educationist and social reformer Madan Mohan Malaviya at Lanka Gate of the Banaras Hindu University. "I am overwhelmed and emotional! I did not even realise how 10 years passed under the shade of your affection," he said in a post on X.

Decade-long government

Monday's road show highlighted Centre's achievements

The road show highlighted the central government's achievements over the past decade. Modi's arrival was celebrated with the echo of conches, shehnai tunes, rhythmic drumbeats (damru), and the chanting of mantras. The PM was accompanied by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The event saw the participation of one million people, including BJP workers, sportspersons, artistes and other prominent people, besides locals, according to a BJP spokesperson.

Varanasi polls

Polling in Varanasi on June 1

The PM will contest the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from Varanasi against the Congress's Ajay Rai, the Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Athar Jamal Lari, Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) candidate Kinnar Mahamandaleshwar Himangi Sakhi and comedian Shyam Rangeela. The Lok Sabha elections in Varanasi will take place in the final and seventh phase on June 1. The results will be announced on June 4.

Political landscape

Varanasi's political history and demographics

Varanasi has been a site of political tussle between the BJP and the Congress since 1957. The BJP has won the seat seven times since 1991, while the Congress won it six times. Interestingly, neither the Samajwadi Party nor the Bahujan Samaj Party have ever won this seat. The city's demographics comprise 75% Hindus, 20% Muslims, and 5% other religions, with around 10% belonging to Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes constituting 0.7% of the total residents.