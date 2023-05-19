India

SC stays Allahabad HC's order allowing carbon dating of 'Shivling'

Written by Prateek Talukdar May 19, 2023, 03:42 pm 1 min read

Hearing the plea of the Masjid Intezamia Committee of the Gyanvapi Mosque against the scientific survey of the alleged 'Shivling' discovered in the mosque complex, the Supreme Court on Friday deferred the survey by the Archeological Survey of India (ASI). The apex court stayed the order of the Allahabad High Court which allowed the object's carbon dating to determine its age.

Matter requires closer scrutiny: CJI

Why does this story matter?

The Gyanvapi Mosque row, dubbed as 'Babri Masjid 2.0', started in 1991 when some Hindu groups demanded the right to pray against the Places of Worship Act, 1991.

The Hindu groups claim the structure was built upon a temple that was destroyed by Muslim invaders. The age of the alleged 'Shivling' will determine if it's a remnant of the purported temple.