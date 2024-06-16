In brief Simplifying... In brief "Bridgerton" makeup artist, Okvist, uses primers and setting sprays to maintain the cast's look throughout scenes, even during intense makeout moments.

She also tackles unique challenges like Queen Charlotte's soundproofed, motorized wig and Penelope's old Hollywood glamor-inspired transformation.

Behind the scenes of 'Bridgerton's makeup

'Smooch tests,' 'steamy looks': How 'Bridgerton' makeup artists nailed it

By Tanvi Gupta 12:30 am Jun 16, 202412:30 am

What's the story Erika Okvist, the makeup artist for Bridgerton Season 3, has revealed some of the secrets behind the show's iconic beauty looks. In an interview with Page Six Style, Okvist shared that the cast conducted "smooch tests" to ensure their makeup remained intact during intimate scenes. She described these moments as ones where actors are feeling vulnerable and her job is to make them feel special and cared for.

Beauty essentials

'We want [them] to look as good as they did...'

Okvist often resorted to primers and setting sprays when she couldn't find a kiss-proof product in the desired color. Her goal was for the cast to look as good at the end of a scene as they did at the beginning. "We want [them] to look as good as they did when they stepped into the carriage when they step out," she stated, citing the now-viral "makeout" between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

Makeup magic

Unique challenges and transformations in 'Bridgerton' makeup

Not all aspects of the show's makeup can be replicated at home, Okvist noted. She recalled the challenge of Queen Charlotte's sky-high wigs, particularly one filled with motorized swan figurines that interfered with audio recording, necessitating soundproofing. Okvist also discussed Penelope's makeup transformation this season, inspired by old Hollywood glamor. She said it was designed to "honor a very feminine woman and really help to make her look soft, but still really strong."

Future looks

Okvist excited for more 'Bridgerton' makeup magic in Season 4

With Bridgerton already renewed for a fourth season, Okvist is looking forward to creating more enchanting makeup moments. She expressed her enthusiasm by saying, "I love every new look. Every time we do a fitting I just go, 'Oh, my God, that's the best look ever.'" Her aim is to make all cast members feel empowered when they step on set, further enhancing the show's captivating beauty aesthetics.

About the show

Season 3, Part 2 recently hit Netflix

Meanwhile, Bridgerton Season 3, Part 2 returned on Netflix on Thursday (June 13) with the final four episodes. These episodes focused on the relationship between Colin and Penelope. The story continued from where Part 1 left off, with Colin proposing to Penelope. However, some lingering secrets threatened their happiness. The steamy romance show is based on the book series by Julia Quinn.