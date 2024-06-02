Next Article

Netflix announces premiere date for 'Tomb Raider'

'Tomb Raider' anime series locks Netflix premiere date in October

By Tanvi Gupta 10:06 am Jun 02, 202410:06 am

What's the story Anime fans, gather! Netflix has announced the premiere date for its forthcoming anime series, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, set to debut on October 10. This chapter features Hayley Atwell, famous for her role in Marvel's Agent Carter, as the voice of the main character. Alongside this announcement, a new teaser trailer produced by Legendary Television was also released, sending fans into a frenzy.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft is an eagerly anticipated American animated action-adventure series, inspired by the iconic Tomb Raider video games. The series is set in the same continuity as the reboot trilogy that began in 2013, after the events of the 2018 game Shadow of the Tomb Raider. With Tasha Huo serving as showrunner, the series promises to continue the thrilling adventures of the legendary archaeologist.

Series plot

'Tomb Raider' anime continues Lara Croft's adventurous journey

The anime series continues from where the Tomb Raider video game Survivor trilogy concluded. It follows Lara Croft, as she adventurously explores ancient mysteries and uncovers lost truths in breathtaking locations. The plot sees Lara distancing herself from her friends to undertake dangerous solo missions, but a stolen artifact forces her back home. This theft directs her toward a global pursuit leading to forgotten tombs and self-discovery.

Twitter Post

Watch the teaser here!

Production team

Cast and crew details for 'Tomb Raider'

The cast of Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft includes Allen Maldonado as Zip and Earl Baylon, reprising his role as Jonah Maiava from the video game. The series is executive produced and written by Tasha Huo, known for The Witcher: Blood Origin. Other executive producers include Dmitri M. Johnson, Timothy I. Stevenson, Jacob Robinson under his company Tractor Pants, Dallas Dickinson, Noah Hughes from Crystal Dynamics, and Howard Bliss and Jen Chambers.

About the game

Original 'Tomb Raider' video game sold over 2.5M units

The original Tomb Raider video game—developed by Core Design and Aspyr—debuted on the Sega Saturn in 1996 and quickly became a sensation, selling over 2.5M units by 1997. Fast forward to 2024, the franchise boasts 20 game releases. Before the anime series, the 2018 film adaptation brought the iconic adventurer to the big screen. In the film, Alicia Vikander stars as Lara, embarking on a dangerous quest to uncover the mystery of her father's disappearance.