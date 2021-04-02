British-Indian actor Charithra Chandran has been roped in to play the role of Kate's sister Edwina in the second season of Bridgerton. Netflix and Shondaland's hugely popular Regency-era series is all set to begin production this spring in the UK. The newcomer will be joined by Rupert Young, known for BBC drama Merlin, who has also been tapped for a big role.

Source material 'Bridgerton' is based on author Julia Quinn's book series

Bridgerton premiered on Netflix on December 25, 2020, and the period drama got the nod for season two earlier this year. The series is adapted from author Julia Quinn's book series and follows the life of Daphne Bridgerton, played by Phoebe Dynevor, a young woman living in England. The second season of the show will be based on The Viscount Who Loved Me book.

New characters Chandran, an Oxford University graduate, is fairly new to acting

Chandran recently graduated from Oxford University and has lined up a role in the second season of Amazon's spy-thriller series Alex Rider. Deadline reports that Chandran's character Edwina is the one who first catches the attention of Anthony (Viscount Bridgerton). Young will reportedly be playing a major role too that is apparently not present in the series of books written by Quinn.

Controversy Some of the show's clips sneaked into adult websites

The series is pretty steamy and several of its scenes that are sexual in nature sneaked into playlists of adult content websites after the show's premiere. This prompted Netflix to send legal warnings asking to take down those clips. While most have been taken down, some still remain. Meanwhile, Bailey, who plays Anthony, told fans last month to expect more "steaminess" in season two.

Bridgerton 'Bridgerton' hit with masses, reached 82 million households upon release