BELIFT LAB initiates legal action against malicious activities, plagiarism claims

By Tanvi Gupta 05:58 pm Jun 10, 202405:58 pm

What's the story BELIFT LAB, the management company for K-pop groups ENHYPEN and ILLIT, has announced its ongoing legal actions against individuals involved in malicious activities targeting its artists. The company is actively pursuing legal proceedings against those spreading defamatory rumors, personal attacks, sexual harassment, and ill-intentioned criticism about the artists. BELIFT LAB reportedly stated, "Our company regularly initiates legal proceedings against perpetrators of malicious activities related to ENHYPEN."

BELIFT LAB monitored online platforms for malicious posts

In an official statement, the agency said it is actively monitoring online platforms in real-time to gather evidence of malicious posts, including those that have been deleted. The company noted an increase in "malicious posts promoting unfounded rumors aimed at defaming the artists." The management firm has also received valuable reports from fans and has submitted a complaint to the investigative authority after collecting malicious posts across all domestic and international channels.

BELIFT took legal action against authors of extremely malicious posts

Regarding the rookie group ILLIT, which debuted three months ago, BELIFT LAB has taken legal action against authors of extremely malicious posts that surpass common decency. The company has been collecting evidence since its debut and submitted a complaint to the investigative authority. Hundreds of complaints have been filed against offenders with the police, and investigations are ongoing. The company stated that it "will take decisive actions and hold those accountable to the end, no matter how long it takes."

Company addressed plagiarism allegations against ILLIT by Min Hee-jin

Meanwhile, on Monday, the company also took to its official social media channels to address the plagiarism allegations against ILLIT made by Min Hee-jin, CEO of ADOR, the agency representing NewJeans. In a detailed statement and accompanying video, BELIFT LAB condemned Min's actions, accusing her of sacrificing an innocent rookie group for personal gain. They declared their intention to hold the CEO accountable by initiating an additional civil lawsuit to seek compensation for the damages incurred by the artists.

Video refuting ILLIT-NewJeans similarities released

BELIFT LAB addressed their delayed response to Min's claims, attributing it to a hope that she would rectify the situation independently. However, as Min persisted in making unilateral assertions, BELIFT felt compelled to clarify its stance. They released an interview video featuring CEO Kim Tae-ho, Deputy CEO Choi Yoon-hyuk, and ILLIT's performance director Myung Sang-woo. In the video, they directly disputed the alleged similarities between ILLIT and NewJeans.