Taylor Swift stops mid-song to assist fan during 'Eras Tour'

By Tanvi Gupta 05:42 pm Jun 10, 202405:42 pm

What's the story During her concert in Edinburgh, Scotland last week on Friday, pop star Taylor Swift paused her performance to assist a distressed fan. The incident occurred while she was performing her song Would've Could've Should've from her album Midnights. Per reports, Swift noticed the troubled fan and immediately called for help, saying, "We need help right in front of me, please," while continuing to play her guitar.

In a video that went viral on TikTok, Swift continued to play her guitar and motioned toward the distressed fan. She declared, "I'm just gonna keep playing 'til somebody helps them, then I'm gonna keep singing the song." "I don't think anybody's gotten to them yet, and they're gonna. Because we're not gonna keep singing, we're just gonna keep talking about the people that need help in front of me." "Just let me know when...I can do this all night."

Swift's Edinburgh concerts marked by memorable moments

Once she received confirmation that the fan was okay, Swift seamlessly resumed singing Would've Could've Should've. The following evening, Swift performed The Bolter for the first time—a track from the Anthology edition of her latest album The Tortured Poets Department. She also added two more songs to her live performances: a mashup of Crazier, from 2009's Hannah Montana: The Movie, and All of the Girls You Loved Before, originally intended for her 2019 album Lover.

Swift's tour continues with more shows scheduled

Swift's globe-trotting Eras Tour continued with two more shows at Murrayfield Stadium before moving on to Liverpool and Cardiff. She is scheduled to perform at London's Wembley Arena from June 21 to 23 and will return in August for five more shows in London. As her tour progresses, fans can expect more unforgettable moments from the pop star known for her dedication to her fans.