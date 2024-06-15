In brief Simplifying... In brief Renowned Indian filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, known for launching new talent, recently revealed that two actors he introduced to the industry later ignored him on a project.

Anurag Kashyap frustrated with actors 'ghosting' him

By Tanvi Gupta 02:37 pm Jun 15, 202402:37 pm

What's the story Renowned filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, celebrated for his cult classics like Black Friday and Gangs of Wasseypur, recently disclosed that two actors he launched have ceased communication with him. In a recent conversation with Fever FM, Kashyap expressed his frustration over actors who kept him waiting for years before abruptly cutting off contact. "They didn't care to say a yes or no, they just ghosted," he lamented.

'There are two actors who ghosted me...'

When Kashyap was asked about young actors who have gone on to achieve great things in their careers after being given a platform by him, he admitted that some of these actors have kept him waiting. He shared, "People who make you go around for two-three years and then say no...that I have a problem with." He added, "There are two actors who started their careers with me and then ghosted me on the film that I am doing."

Kashyap's continued prominence despite ghosting incidents

Despite these setbacks, Kashyap remains a significant figure in Indian cinema. He has starred in films like Akira and AK vs AK, and will soon appear in Aditya Datt's Disney+ Hotstar series Bad Cop. Kashyap has also acted in the Vijay Sethupathi-starrer film Maharaja and collaborated with actors such as Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Kay Kay Menon, Manoj Bajpayee, Vicky Kaushal, Richa Chadha, and Huma Qureshi among others.

Kashyap's struggles with health and unwanted intrusions

In addition to his professional endeavors, Kashyap has been open about his struggles with depression over the past two years. He revealed that during this period, people frequently arrived at his home uninvited, requesting him to read their scripts or watch their films. This led him to announce on social media﻿ that he was tired of mentoring people and would start charging a consultancy fee.

Kashyap's upcoming role in the series 'Bad Cop'

Meanwhile, in the forthcoming series Bad Cop, produced by Fremantle India, Kashyap will portray the dark and manipulative character Kazbe Mama. The series also features Gulshan Devaiah in dual roles as twins Karan and Arjun, who lead contrasting lives. In addition to this, Kashyap is awaiting the theatrical release of his next film Kennedy, starring Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone. The film is likely to be released this year.