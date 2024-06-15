In brief Simplifying... In brief Karisma Kapoor, who recently made a comeback with Netflix's Murder Mubarak, is in talks to judge the upcoming season of 'India's Best Dancer'.

Karisma Kapoor in talks to judge 'India's Best Dancer 4'

By Isha Sharma 02:31 pm Jun 15, 202402:31 pm

What's the story Karisma Kapoor is reportedly in negotiations to judge the fourth season of India's Best Dancer. According to News18 Showsha, while Kapoor has not yet signed a contract, she is enthusiastic about the opportunity. A source close to the show's production revealed that Sonali Bendre, who judged the third season, will not be returning this year. The show can be streamed on SonyLIV.

Rumors

The production house has reportedly approached Kapoor

The portal reported, "Sonali Bendre will not be returning in India's Best Dancer season 4. The production house has not approached her this year. Instead, they are in talks with Karisma Kapoor." "She will most likely be finalized for the show and will sign her contract in the coming days." Kapoor recently made her comeback with the Netflix film Murder Mubarak.

Judging panel

Kapoor to join Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis on panel

If confirmed, Kapoor will join Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis on the judges' panel for the upcoming season of India's Best Dancer. The previous season concluded in September last year, with Samarpan Lama emerging as the winner. Lama surpassed competitors Anjali Mamgai, Aniket Chauhan, Vipul Khandapal and Shivanshu Soni to claim the trophy.

Kapoor's views

Earlier, Kapoor spoke about being inspired by Madhuri Dixit

Earlier, in an interview, Kapoor had shared her views about dancing. She said, "I have grown up admiring [Madhuri Dixit's] dances." "I remember 'Ek Do Teen'... coming from school watching it, trying to do the steps, and then I got a chance to work with her in a dance film." The dance film refers to Dil To Pagal Hai, where she and Dixt performed the "Dance of Envy."