Sony LIV's 'Freedom at Midnight' poster promises high-stakes drama

By Isha Sharma 02:04 pm Jun 15, 2024

What's the story The first poster for the upcoming political thriller series Freedom at Midnight, directed by Nikkhil Advani, was unveiled on Saturday. The production company behind the series, Emmay Entertainment, shared the poster with a caption that read "Never been told before, the electrifying story of India's independence. #FreedomAtMidnight, streaming soon, on Sony LIV." The poster provides a sneak peek into key characters of this much-anticipated series.

'Freedom at Midnight' features prominent historical figures

The unveiled poster showcases Chirag Vohra as Mahatma Gandhi, Sidhant Gupta as Jawaharlal Nehru, Rajendra Chawla as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Luke McGibney as Lord Louis Mountbatten, and Arif Zakaria as Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The tagline of the poster reads "The history you may not know. The history you should know." These characters are set to bring to life significant political events from India's struggle for independence.

'Freedom at Midnight' depicts India's journey to independence

Freedom at Midnight, based on the book by Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins, will portray crucial political events from India's independence year. The series begins with the appointment of British India's last viceroy, Lord Mountbatten, and ends with Gandhi's assassination and funeral in the following year. Advani has described it as "a riveting emotional tale of an incident that altered the course of the nation."

'Freedom at Midnight' co-produced by Studio Next

The series is co-produced by Studio Next, an independent business unit of Sony Pictures Networks India. In a statement, Advani said, "The year 1947 has been etched in India's history as the year that shaped its fate... Freedom at Midnight is an attempt to bring to Indians the whole truth about the events that led us to our freedom - the courage, and the hope instilled in people by the personages who gave us the new India."