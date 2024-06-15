In brief Simplifying... In brief Shriram Nene and Madhuri Dixit, despite their fame, strive for a normal life, cherishing their shared cultural background and the joy they find in each other.

Nene, now a YouTuber and co-owner of a production house with Dixit, believes a good marriage positively impacts physical health and combats loneliness.

Post marriage, Dixit took a break from acting, moved to the US, and later made a successful comeback in Bollywood.

Dr Shriram Nene has opened up on the challenges of marriage in the spotlight

'Anonymity': Shriram Nene discusses his and Madhuri Dixit's 'main challenge'

By Isha Sharma 01:43 pm Jun 15, 202401:43 pm

What's the story Dr. Shriram Nene, husband of Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit, recently shared insights into their marriage in an interview. Speaking to Ranveer Allahbadia, he candidly discussed the challenges they face as a couple, primarily their quest for anonymity. Despite being married to a celebrity, he emphasized that he sees Dixit not as a superstar but as his wife and partner. They have been married since 1999.

Challenges

'We want to behave like normal people'

Speaking about the odds they face, he said, "Our main challenge is anonymity. We just wanted to put our pants in one leg at a time and behave like normal people. The luckiest thing is we both enjoy that. We are very grateful for everything." Interestingly, when they got married, Nene was reportedly unaware of Dixit's superstardom in India.

Couple's bond

Nene praised wife's down-to-earth nature and shared background

Nene praised Dixit for her down-to-earth nature and respect toward everyone. He also highlighted their shared background, stating, "We came from very different worlds yet similar. Like sub-region Maharashtra, same kind of language and background." Furthermore, he emphasized that one's profession doesn't matter when you find your soulmate. "It doesn't matter what you do for a living when you find your soulmate. At the end of day, what matters is your relationship and the fun that you have together," he said.

Health benefits

The impact of marriage on physical health

In the same interview, Nene also touched upon the positive impact a good marriage can have on an individual's physical health. He stated, "A good marriage adds to physical health, 100%. Stress is one thing, but having not just a marriage but a family, there is really good evidence that loneliness has higher risk of death." This statement underscores his belief in the importance of strong familial bonds for overall well-being.

Life after marriage

Nene and Dixit's journey post marriage

The couple has two sons, Arin and Ryan. Following their marriage, Dixit took a hiatus from acting and moved to the US for over a decade. She made her comeback with Aaja Nachle and then starred in Dedh Ishqiya and Gulaab Gang, among others. Nene has now become a YouTuber focusing on food and health topics. Additionally, he opened a production house with Dixit named RnM Moving Pictures.