After more than two decades, Raja co-stars Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Kapoor are all set to share screen space. They will be seen together in a forthcoming Netflix original series, produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment. Madhuri and Sanjay were last seen together in the 1997 movie Mohabbat. Here are more details on this. Confirming the project, Sanjay said that he has been shooting for it in Nashik since October 25, and will wrap up his portions by the first week of December. The show has an interesting premise. The year 2020 has been upsetting, but I have always been a positive person and I am happy to be back on the set, he told Mid-Day.