Some unknown facts behind Madhuri Dixit's rocking numbers

'Dhak Dhak' girl Madhuri Dixit Nene who has ruled hearts for many decades, celebrates her 54th birthday on May 15. Starting her career at the tender age of 16 with Abodh, she impressed the audience with her acting performances, gorgeous smile, and of course, her dance moves along the way. On her birthday, here are some interesting, unknown facts about the evergreen actress.

Tezaab's hit number Ek Do Teen, the song that made waves and gave Madhuri her identity as a performer, was shot with a real crowd of 1,000 people. It was also the foundation of the iconic 'jodi' of Madhuri and Saroj Khan. Madhuri recently revealed that the audience used to fling money at the screens in theaters and demand replays of the song.

Another iconic collaboration between Madhuri and Khan, Dola Re Dola from Devdas (2002) is still fresh in everyone's minds due to her chemistry with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. There were also rumors that Madhuri was pregnant during the shoot. Even, Khan reportedly said so during a show. However, the timeline of the shoot and her firstborn's birth doesn't match and she never confirmed the news.

Yash Raj Films' Aaja Nachle marked Madhuri's comeback to Bollywood after she took a sabbatical to enjoy family life with Dr. Sriram Nene and her children. It also boosted some foot-thumping numbers. Madhuri revealed that Aaja Nachle wasn't supposed to be the title track of the film. The makers were working on some other song that didn't pan out, after which it was chosen.

Madhuri and Khan's collaboration that gave us dance numbers like Choli Ke Peeche, Dhak Dhak, and many others came to an abrupt end with the passing of Khan last year. But the duo still managed to give us one last hurrah with Tabah Ho Gaye from Kalank, produced by Karan Johar. It reminded us why we've been in love with the pair for decades.