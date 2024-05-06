Next Article

Karan Johar criticizes comedian's mimicry act

'We'll be cautious': Paritosh Tripathi responds to Karan Johar's critique

By Tanvi Gupta 05:31 pm May 06, 202405:31 pm

What's the story Karan Johar recently expressed his dissatisfaction with a mimicry act performed by comedian Kettan Singh on the comedy show Madness Machayenge: Duniya Ko Hasayenge. Using Instagram, Johar labeled the act to be in "exceptionally poor taste." Responding to Johar's criticism, Singh issued an apology on Sunday. Now, Paritosh Tripathi, a fellow comedian on the show, has defended Singh and assured more caution in future performances.

Defense

'None of the comedians mean to offend anyone'

Tripathi defended Singh's act by clarifying that their intention was never to offend or hurt anyone. Speaking to Hindustan Times, the comedian stated, "None of the comedians on the show mean to offend or hurt anyone." "That is never the intention behind what we do. We just want to make people laugh, and use our comic skills to do that," he explained.

Response

Tripathi assured that they've huge respect for seniors

Addressing Johar's criticism directly, Tripathi assured that they have huge respect for their seniors in the field and perform acts with a good heart. The writer, host, and stand-up comedian said, "When someone does mimicry of someone, it shows how that person admires the other person...It shows how they notice every detail, emotion, and action of the person." "With the show, we don't want to offend anyone or want people to get the perception that we are hurting others."

Statement

'We maintain a boundary and never cross that line'

Further, Paritosh clarifies, "We are usually cautious that they don't hurt anyone. But now, going forward, we will be extra cautious about it." He illustrated his point with an example, stating, "I roast people on the show in front of them, and they know from where it all is coming from. We maintain a boundary and never cross that line. That being said, the whole team just wants Karan to know that we didn't want to offend him."

Apology

Earlier, comedian Singh said this in his apology to Johar

Following Johar's criticism, Singh expressed regret saying, "If my actions hurt him, I would like to apologize to him." On Sunday, Johar vented his frustration on Instagram Stories. Although the filmmaker didn't directly name the channel or the comedian, he criticized the act, stating, "A comic was mimicking me in exceptionally poor taste...I expect this from trolls and faceless and nameless people but when your own industry can disrespect someone...it speaks volumes about the times we live in."