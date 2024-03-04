What's the story

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most promising actors in Bollywood and she is currently gearing up for the release of her next, a period drama titled Ae Watan Mere Watan. Ahead of its release, the makers have unveiled the trailer and Ali Khan promises to deliver an erudite and hard-hitting performance. Directed by Kannan Iyer and co-written by Iyer and Darab Farooqui, the movie is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra under Dharmatic Entertainment.