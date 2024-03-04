'Ae Watan Mere Watan' trailer: Sara promises gripping patriotic drama
Sara Ali Khan is one of the most promising actors in Bollywood and she is currently gearing up for the release of her next, a period drama titled Ae Watan Mere Watan. Ahead of its release, the makers have unveiled the trailer and Ali Khan promises to deliver an erudite and hard-hitting performance. Directed by Kannan Iyer and co-written by Iyer and Darab Farooqui, the movie is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra under Dharmatic Entertainment.
Storyline, release date, and cast of the film
Ali Khan is set to don the character of Usha Mehta, a freedom fighter who runs a radio station to mobilize the masses. The movie is set to premiere directly on Amazon Prime Video on March 21. The ensemble cast includes Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O'Neil, and Anand Tiwari in key roles. Emraan Hashmi appears in a guest appearance.