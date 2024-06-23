In brief Simplifying... In brief Sunil Grover is set to bring laughter back with his return to 'The Great Indian Kapil Show', reuniting with Kapil Sharma after their 2017 fallout.

The show, known for its star-studded guest list from Bollywood and sports, has been a platform for Grover's beloved characters, Dhafli and Engineer Chumbak Mittal.

Grover's comeback is eagerly anticipated by fans who have missed his comedic charm. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'The Great Indian Kapil Show' has been renewed for Season 2

'The Great Indian Kapil Show' returns 'soon': Sunil Grover

By Isha Sharma 05:12 pm Jun 23, 202405:12 pm

What's the story The popular Netflix sketch comedy talk show, The Great Indian Kapil Show, was recently renewed for a second season. One of the stars of the show, Sunil Grover, recently spoke to Mid-Day, stating, "We will be returning to shoot the second season soon." The first season concluded on Saturday and featured Kartik Aaryan and his mother Mala Tiwari as guests.

Reunion recap

Grover on his reunion with Kapil Sharma

The first season of The Great Indian Kapil Show was particularly notable for the reunion of Grover with Kapil Sharma. Despite their previous fallout in 2017, Grover confirmed that his relationship with Sharma remains unchanged, stating "It's the same as before, with a little bit of sarcasm added here and there." He also expressed his joy at returning to the show and making people laugh through his characters Dhafli and Engineer Chumbak Mittal.

Laughter returns

Grover's joy at making people laugh again

Grover expressed his delight at being able to bring laughter back into people's lives through The Great Indian Kapil Show. He described his return to the show as "like coming home," especially reuniting with colleagues he had previously worked with. Grover also mentioned that he often received requests from fans to return to Sharma's show, adding, "It feels good that I am making people laugh again. That laughter is precious."

The show

'The Great Indian Kapil Show' in a nutshell

The Great Indian Kapil Show received mixed critical responses but attracted the who's of Bollywood, such as Badshah, Divine, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ed Sheeran, Rajkummar Rao, Sunny Deol, and Bobby Deol. Sportswomen Mary Kom, Sania Mirza, and Saina Nehwal were also seen in one of the episodes. Apart from Grover, other performers include Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda.