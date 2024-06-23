In brief Simplifying... In brief "Bridgerton" star Simone Ashley praised co-star Nicola Coughlan, defending her from body-shaming critics and highlighting her strength and confidence.

Coughlan humorously addressed allegations of photoshopping, attributing her figure to the show's Regency-era corsets and proudly embracing her body during intimate scenes.

Ashley also expressed her desire to continue her role in the upcoming season of "Bridgerton".

Simone Ashley defends 'Bridgerton' co-star Nicola Coughlan from body-shaming critics

By Tanvi Gupta 11:09 am Jun 23, 202411:09 am

What's the story Simone Ashley, who plays Kate Bridgerton in the hit Netflix series Bridgerton, has publicly defended her co-star Nicola Coughlan against body-shaming critics. During a press conference at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival, Ashley addressed the criticism that Coughlan has faced as her character, Penelope Featherington, became more prominent in the show's third season. "Yeah, the haters are going to hate, and I think we can all relate, but I don't think that she's allowing that to bother her."

Career focus

'I think Nicola is just absolutely flying': Ashley

Ashley highlighted Coughlan's dedication to her career despite the negative comments. "She has a strong and fruitful career and entire life ahead of her. And I believe in her, as the world does as well." "I think Nicola is just absolutely flying," she said, adding, "She is a gorgeous, strong, confident, intelligent woman, seeing her do this press tour and spread so much joy and inspiration to everyone—especially women—all over the world." "And I'm inspired by her as well."

Body positivity

When Coughlan responded to body-shaming claims with humor

Coughlan had previously addressed allegations that her waist was photoshopped in Bridgerton. She clarified that the show's Regency-inspired costumes were responsible for any perceived changes in her figure. "I think if you wear corsetry for long enough, your body really molds to it," she explained. "Sometimes they come in for a fitting...they put a corset on me and I'm like, 'Oh, you can go tight,' and they go, 'What do you mean?' I'm like, 'My body now will go, 'Whew.'"

Humorous reactions

'I'm a very proud member of the perfect breasts community...'

A few days ago, during a fan event, Coughlan playfully responded to a viewer who commented on her "bravery" for her intimate scenes. In a clip shared on social media, she quipped, "You know, I think it is hard, because I think women with my body type—women with perfect breasts—we don't get to see ourselves on screen enough." She added with a grin, "I am a very proud member of the perfect breasts community...I hope you enjoy seeing them."

Future plans

Ashley expressed the desire to continue the role in 'Bridgerton'

Meanwhile, during the Monte-Carlo Television Festival, Ashley expressed her hopes of reprising her role alongside Jonathan Bailey in Season 4 of Bridgerton. "Both Johnny and I, we adore our characters, Kate and Anthony, so much and their relationship and what they mean for the show," she told PEOPLE. She had previously mentioned that she and Bailey provided support to Coughlan and co-star Luke Newton as they assumed lead roles for the first time in the series.