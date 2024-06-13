Next Article

What's the story Pradeep K Vijayan, a celebrated actor known for his roles in Thegidi and Hey! Sinamika, was found dead at his residence on Wednesday. A friend discovered the actor's body after not receiving any communication from him for two days. The police are currently investigating the cause of death and have yet to issue an official statement. His exact age is not known but some reports suggest he was 45 years old and had not married.

Ongoing probe

Circumstances surrounding Vijayan's death under investigation

Vijayan, who lived alone in Palavakkam, Chennai, had recently complained about experiencing shortness of breath and dizziness. After not hearing from him for two days, a concerned friend alerted the police. The Neelankarai Police and fire department broke down the door to find Vijayan dead with a head injury. His body has been taken to Royapettah Government Hospital for further examination.

Initial insights

Preliminary findings suggest possible cause of death

Preliminary investigation suggests that Vijayan may have died two days prior due to a head injury and a possible heart attack. However, the Neelankarai Police are still investigating the exact cause of death and a postmortem will be conducted on the body. The official statement regarding the cause of his death is yet to be released by the authorities.

Mourning loss

Condolences poured in for Vijayan

Following the news of Vijayan's death, condolences flooded in on X﻿ (formerly Twitter). Singer-actor Soundarya Bala Nandakumar expressed her shock and grief by saying, "Ok this is coming as a shocker. Was very fond of him as a brother... You will be terribly missed Pradeep K Vijayan anna. May your soul rest in peace." Many fans mourned the loss of the talented actor.

Acting journey

Vijayan's notable career in Tamil cinema

Vijayan, also known as Pradeep Nair Pappu, made his debut in Tamil cinema with Krishnan Jayaraj's 2013 film Sonna Puriyathu. He gained fame for his role as Poornachandran (Sadagoppan) in P Ramesh's 2014 film Thegidi. His last film was S Kathiresan's 2023 film Rudhran with Raghava Lawrence. A tech graduate, Vijayan chose to pursue a career in Kollywood due to his passion for acting and also did subtitling work for movies on the side.