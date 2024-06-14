In brief Simplifying... In brief Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding celebrations were a glamorous affair, featuring a four-day luxury cruise with performances by top artists and a toga party that paid homage to their college days.

Radhika dazzled in designer gowns, including one with a love letter from Anant.

The couple is set to wed on July 12 at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre.

Anant's love letter finds its place on Radhika's pre-wedding gown

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:27 pm Jun 14, 202402:27 pm

What's the story Radhika Merchant, who is set to marry Anant Ambani, donned a unique custom gown at their recent pre-wedding celebration in Europe, pictures of which are going viral now. The gown was embellished with a love letter penned by Ambani when Merchant turned 22. "He wrote me this long letter for my birthday about what I mean to him," she shared with Vogue, expressing her wish to preserve the letter for future generations.

Luxury cruise

Star-studded performances graced pre-wedding celebration

The pre-wedding gala, which took place on a luxury cruise, marked the couple's second pre-wedding celebration. On the first day of this four-day event, Merchant wore the "letter gown." It comprised a black gown with white chiffon designed by London-based designer Robert Wun. The event featured performances from renowned artists such as Katy Perry, David Guetta, the Backstreet Boys, and Andrea Bocelli. "It was just the most magical evening. I had goosebumps," Merchant recounted about Bocelli's live performance in Portofino.

Majestic gown

Merchant dazzled in a white haute couture gown, too

At another pre-wedding event, Merchant stunned in a majestic haute couture gown by Tamara Ralph. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the gown featured a dramatic overskirt adorned with white silk and encrusted crystal roses. The look was completed with diamond jewelry, including earrings, a massive solitaire ring, and a dainty bracelet. This exquisite ensemble added to the grandeur of the couple's pre-wedding celebrations which have been marked by luxury and glamor.

Toga party

Toga party and college memories were highlights of second day

The second day of the pre-wedding celebrations saw a toga party, where Merchant wore a "toga" designed by Grace Ling. The event featured banners from New York University and Brown University, the couple's alma maters, recreating their college years. Nita Ambani, Merchant's future mother-in-law, graced the occasion in a gown from the Italian fashion house Schiaparelli. This nostalgic celebration served as a unique way for the couple to share their academic journey with their guests.

Wedding date

Ambani-Merchant wedding set for July at Jio World Convention Centre

Ambani and Merchant are scheduled to tie the knot on July 12 at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). The wedding, which is expected to span three days, is highly anticipated. This announcement follows a series of pre-wedding celebrations that began with a multi-day gala in Jamnagar, Gujarat, and included a four-day luxury cruise to Italy and a grand celebration in Portofino.