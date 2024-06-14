In brief Simplifying... In brief The film 'Do Aur Do Pyaar', now available on Disney+ Hotstar, offers a fresh take on modern relationships with a blend of romance and humor.

The film has received high praise from acclaimed actor Shabana Azmi, who lauded the performances of Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi.

The movie is set to gain more popularity with its release on the OTT platform. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Do Aur Do Pyaar' now streaming on Hotstar

'Do Aur Do Pyaar' now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:11 pm Jun 14, 202401:11 pm

What's the story The romantic-comedy film Do Aur Do Pyaar, featuring Vidya Balan, Ileana D'Cruz, Pratik Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy, is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. The announcement was made via the platform's official social media accounts. The post showcased a poster of the movie with the caption, "Fall in love, again. Because just once isn't enough Do Aur Do Pyaar is now streaming. #DoAurDoPyaarOnHotstar."

Title suggestion

Balan's interesting contribution to 'Do Aur Do Pyaar'

Do Aur Do Pyaar presents a unique perspective on contemporary relationships, combining romance, humor, and relatable storytelling. Balan disclosed during an interaction that she proposed the title to the producers in a brainstorming session and it immediately clicked with them. She expressed her fondness for the title as it encapsulates the essence of the film perfectly.

Film review

Shabana Azmi praised 'Do Aur Do Pyaar'

Acclaimed actor Shabana Azmi shared her positive review of Do Aur Do Pyaar a few weeks prior. She commended the direction by Shirsha Guha Thakurta and expressed her love for the film. According to Azmi, "it is the actors who make the film Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi are excellent. Vidya is easily the best actor we have today and Pratik is such a versatile actor. Sendhil Ramamurthy and Ileana Dcruz are convincing."

Twitter Post

Movie to get another shelf life on OTT