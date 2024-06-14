'Do Aur Do Pyaar' now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar
The romantic-comedy film Do Aur Do Pyaar, featuring Vidya Balan, Ileana D'Cruz, Pratik Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy, is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. The announcement was made via the platform's official social media accounts. The post showcased a poster of the movie with the caption, "Fall in love, again. Because just once isn't enough Do Aur Do Pyaar is now streaming. #DoAurDoPyaarOnHotstar."
Balan's interesting contribution to 'Do Aur Do Pyaar'
Do Aur Do Pyaar presents a unique perspective on contemporary relationships, combining romance, humor, and relatable storytelling. Balan disclosed during an interaction that she proposed the title to the producers in a brainstorming session and it immediately clicked with them. She expressed her fondness for the title as it encapsulates the essence of the film perfectly.
Shabana Azmi praised 'Do Aur Do Pyaar'
Acclaimed actor Shabana Azmi shared her positive review of Do Aur Do Pyaar a few weeks prior. She commended the direction by Shirsha Guha Thakurta and expressed her love for the film. According to Azmi, "it is the actors who make the film Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi are excellent. Vidya is easily the best actor we have today and Pratik is such a versatile actor. Sendhil Ramamurthy and Ileana Dcruz are convincing."