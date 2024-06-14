In brief Simplifying... In brief Singer Kumar Sanu responded to composer Lalit Pandit's criticism about not acknowledging the team behind the hit song 'Tujhe Dekha'.

Sanu expressed his appreciation for the music and lyrics, crediting them for the song's success.

He dismissed any misunderstanding, promising to discuss it with the composers, and reiterated his respect for their contributions to his career. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Kumar Sanu responds to credit dispute over 'Tujhe Dekha To'

Kumar Sanu responds to Lalit Pandit over 'Tujhe Dekha' controversy

By Isha Sharma 01:08 pm Jun 14, 202401:08 pm

What's the story Kumar Sanu is trying to quell the controversy born due to composer Lalit Pandit's comments about the credit dispute for the iconic song Tujhe Dekha To. The track, from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, was recently named the UK's favorite '90s Bollywood song by the BBC. Pandit, part of the composer duo Jatin-Lalit, recently expressed dissatisfaction with Sanu for allegedly not acknowledging lyricist Anand Bakshi and Jatin-Lalit's contribution to the song. Now, Sanu has clarified his stance.

Credit acknowledgement

Sanu acknowledged the entire team's contributions

Sanu responded to Pandit's remarks by expressing his appreciation for their work. He told Hindustan Times, "Of course agar music aisa nahi hota toh yeh gaana hit nahi hota (The song wouldn't have been a hit without their music). Same for the lyrics. Jatin Lalit are such music directors... every song has something special. It was total teamwork." "The lyrics were so easy to digest for the public."

Clarification and preference

Sanu addressed potential misunderstanding with the composers

When questioned about any potential misunderstanding, Sanu dismissed the idea. "Kuchh nahi hai. When we meet, we will talk it out. They shouldn't think like this, I have respected them and will always do," he stated. "They have contributed a lot to my life and career, I want to give them respect all the way." Sanu has crooned other iconic Jatin-Lalit songs like Ae Kaash Ke Hum and Ek Din Aap.

Composer's anger

It all started with Lalit's comments

Earlier, Lalit had expressed his anger while speaking to Bollywood Hungama, "The fact that Kumar Sanu didn't acknowledge Anand Bakshi who penned the lyrics and us Jatin-Lalit who composed the music for Tujhe Dekha To, which became a success, was a little upsetting." "It is not good on his part to continuously say, 'Mera gaana hai, mera gaana hai (It's my song, it's my song).'"