'Stree 2' eyes Independence Day release, clashing with 'Pushpa 2'

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:05 pm Jun 14, 202401:05 pm

What's the story The sequel to the blockbuster film Stree, featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, is officially set to hit the screens on August 15, India's Independence Day. The announcement was made by Maddock Films through their official Instagram account with a short clip and a caption that read: "Iss swatantrata diwas, aa rahi hai #Stree fir se!" The film is directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan.

Box office clash

'Stree 2' to compete with 'Pushpa 2,' 'Khel Khel Mein'

Originally, Ajay Devgn's Singham Again was scheduled for an August 15 release but has been moved to Diwali, paving the way for Stree 2's Independence Day release. This change means that Stree 2 will now compete with Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 at the box office. Additionally, it will also face competition from Khel Khel Mein, featuring a star-studded cast including Akshay Kumar, Aditya Seal, Ammy Virk, Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan, Pragya Jaiswal, and Vaani Kapoor.

Teaser release

'Stree 2' teasers approved by CBFC, awaited by fans

Stree 2 is highly anticipated by fans following the enormous success of its predecessor. Two teasers of the film are currently being shown in theaters and have received approval from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The first teaser has a duration of one minute and 23 seconds, while the second promo runs for one minute and six seconds. Both teasers have been granted a U/A certificate.

Release speculation

Uncertainty surrounds 'Pushpa 2's release date

Despite rumors that Pushpa 2 might also be postponed, no official announcement has been made from the film's makers' side. Meanwhile, John Abraham and Sharvari's Vedaa is also a contender in the Independence Day clash this year. Singham Again will battle it out with Kartik Aaryan-led Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 during Diwali.