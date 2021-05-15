Netflix orders 'Bridgerton' spinoff: All hail Queen Charlotte

Written by Pranav Dixit Mail Last updated on May 15, 2021, 04:48 pm

‘Bridgerton’ spinoff about the young Queen Charlotte coming soon

Netflix and Shondaland are cashing in on the success of their hit TV series Bridgerton. The studios confirmed a new spinoff, and we are totally here for it! The limited series will be a prequel to the period drama featuring a young Queen Charlotte. Bridgerton producer Shonda Rhimes will be attached to the spinoff as a writer and the executive producer.

Characters

Younger Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury are likely to feature

Bridgerton is based on author Julia Quinn's best-selling novels. A young Queen Charlotte was not a part of the books, and it will have to be reimagined from the character played by Golda Rosheuvel. The prequel will revolve around the early years of Charlotte and her rise up the ranks. The spinoff will also include a young Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury.

Statement

Netflix executive and former Miss India talks about the prequel

Bela Bajaria, Global TV head at Netflix and former Miss India, issued a statement on Friday talking about the upcoming project. She said that many fans love Queen Charlotte, but they do not know her origin story, and the prequel will look to address that storyline. Bajaria also thanked Rhimes and her entire team for tenderly building out the Bridgerton universe.

Popularity

'Bridgerton' topped Netflix rankings in 76 countries

Netflix has also announced that Jess Brownell, known for Rhimes's other show Scandal, will be the showrunner for the upcoming seasons three and four. The eight-episode first season of Bridgerton reached the top spot in 76 countries and was watched by over 82 million households in a month. Season two of the show is expected to premiere early next year.

Details

'Bridgerton': Cast, story, and other details

The period drama takes place in the Regency-era England of the early 1800s. The Bridgerton family is at the heart of the show, and in the first season, we follow the life of the young woman Daphne Bridgerton played by Phoebe Dynevor. The series also stars Regé-Jean Page, Ruby Barker, Luke Thompson, Ruby Stokes, Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton, and Florence Hunt, among others.