Jennifer Lopez's recent visit to an Italian store sparked a dance party and a fashion trend. The white and gold dress she bought is now in high demand, becoming a summer must-have.

During her Italian vacation, Lopez has been turning heads with her stylish outfits, including a white Gooseberry Intimates swimsuit paired with matching heels, oversized sunglasses, gold jewelry, a brown cover-up, and a Christian Dior Hat Basket Bag.

Jennifer Lopez buys traditional dress in Italy, now the dress is named after her

By Isha Sharma 10:59 am Jun 23, 2024

What's the story During a recent vacation in southern Italy, renowned Hollywood actor and singer Jennifer Lopez visited a local handmade clothing store. The 54-year-old star purchased a traditional dress, which the shop has now named after her! An employee of the store shared with PEOPLE magazine that Lopez seemed to be thoroughly enjoying her visit, eventually encouraging others to flock to the shop.

Dance break

Lopez's impromptu dance party in Italian store

Lopez's visit to the store was highlighted by an unexpected dance party. Upon hearing music by Italian rapper Geolier, she started dancing, much to the delight of the store staff. The employee told PEOPLE, "She came in, you could tell she was really enjoying herself. We all looked at her, she is so beautiful. It was so cute, her dancing." "She appeared very calm and relaxed [and] above all, happy."

Fashion impact

The dress is 'becoming a summer trend'

The white and gold garment bought by JLo is now in high demand, becoming a summer trend. "She was so smiley when she came to the till to pay for the dress. It's already becoming a summer trend," the store employee said, adding, "People are constantly asking for it." Meanwhile, recently, a relationship expert told The Mirror that the trip will do her good amid her alleged fallout with husband Ben Affleck. "It allows for individual growth and self-reflection."

Vacation style

Lopez's stylish Italian getaway outfits

Throughout her Italian vacation, Lopez has been showcasing her unique style. Earlier this week, she was spotted sunbathing and taking photos with friends in a white one-piece Gooseberry Intimates swimsuit paired with matching open-toe heels. Her outfit was completed with oversized sunglasses, gold jewelry, a chocolate-brown cover-up and a Christian Dior Hat Basket Bag. Work-wise, she was last seen in the Netflix film Atlas.