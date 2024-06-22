In brief Simplifying... In brief Amid swirling divorce rumors, Hollywood stars Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly spending time apart, which could potentially strengthen their relationship, according to experts.

Jennifer Lopez's solo trip to Italy raises divorce rumors

Amid separation rumors, JLo is 'reflecting on her marriage': Expert

What's the story ﻿Amid heavy speculation about a marital strain, Jennifer Lopez is reportedly taking "some time and space to reflect on what she wants for her future." Relationship expert Louella Alderson suggests that Lopez's solo trip to Italy, sans husband Ben Affleck, could indicate potential issues in her marriage. "Jennifer Lopez's solo trip to Italy is another sign that things may not be going well in her marriage with Ben Affleck," Alderson shared with The Mirror.

Separation phase

They have reportedly spent 'a lot of time apart'

Affleck has reportedly recently moved out of the home he shared with Lopez, returning to his own residence. "This suggests that there may be some underlying issues or conflicts in their relationship that they are trying to work through," Alderson stated. "They seem to have spent a lot more time apart recently."

Potential benefits

Time apart could benefit the Hollywood stars

Despite the ongoing speculation, Alderson believes that spending time apart could be beneficial for their relationship. She explained, "Spending time away from your partner can actually be healthy for a relationship. It allows for individual growth and self-reflection, which can ultimately benefit the relationship in the long run." "She is a strategic and independent woman, so it's likely that she is considering her options and needs some time alone to make decisions about her next steps."

Growing speculations

Divorce rumors intensified when Affleck reportedly moved out

Divorce rumors began to circulate when reports surfaced of Affleck moving out of their family home. A source told the Daily Mail that Lopez feels she has exhausted all efforts to save her marriage, but the differences between them seem insurmountable. "Jenny has had enough and she really tried but she can do no more, it's not getting any better, it's worse," the source revealed.

Property sale

They are reportedly selling their Beverly Hills mansion

In addition to the marital issues, the couple is reportedly putting their $60M Beverly Hills mansion on the market. They purchased this luxurious villa in cash for $60.85M in May 2023 and are now asking for $65M. Despite allegedly living separately in Los Angeles and leading separate lives, Lopez and Affleck have not commented on the matter yet. They have been married since 2022. This is Lopez's fourth and Affleck's second marriage.