Zoya Hussain reveals if she is dating actor Jim Sarbh
In a recent interaction with Hindustan Times, actor Zoya Hussain addressed the ongoing rumors about her alleged relationship with fellow actor Jim Sarbh. She acknowledged that while some speculations are fabricated, others hold truth. Describing their bond, she stated, "We are close and live our normal lives where we go out together, chill together." "It's fine, people will scrutinize it."
Hussain discusses impact of public scrutiny on personal life
Hussain revealed that the public scrutiny of her personal life has not affected her relationship with Sarbh. She explained, "Lots of stuff is made up about it and lots of stuff is true as well. Actually, this scrutiny of one's personal life is like the first thing you prepare yourself mentally for as public figures." "I don't exactly know what is being written about beyond a point, but it's fine."
Hussain shares insights on her acting career
With over seven years in the industry, Hussain has participated in notable projects like Mukkabaaz (2017), Laal Kaptaan (2019), and Bhaiyya Ji. Despite her experience, she confessed to still feeling unsettled in her career. "I am still finding my feet and figuring things out. Fortunately, I have been on the good receiving end when it comes to what is written about my projects, but most people don't know I exist."
Hussain expresses frustration over industry's insider bias
Hussain voiced her frustrations about the industry's tendency to favor insiders, stating, "If you are an industry person, the infrastructure helps you have an identity...Unfortunately, most outsiders don't have it and it is frustrating." Despite feeling overlooked at times, she finds satisfaction in collaborating with renowned figures like filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and actors Manoj Bajpayee and Saif Ali Khan. "It makes you feel that somewhere what you are doing is right."