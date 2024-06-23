In brief Simplifying... In brief Sidhartha Mallya, son of Vijay Mallya, tied the knot with his girlfriend Jasmine in an intimate ceremony in London, attended by close friends and family.

The couple, who announced their engagement last Halloween, share a love for pets and have a Husky, a Beagle, a Golden Retriever, and a cat.

Mallya, a Los Angeles-born model, actor, and author, was raised in London and the UAE, and has recently penned a children's book titled "Sad-Glad".

Sidhartha Mallya ties the knot with his longtime girlfriend Jasmine

Vijay Mallya's son Sidhartha marries girlfriend in London; see pictures

By Tanvi Gupta 10:33 am Jun 23, 2024

What's the story Sidhartha Mallya, son of the infamous fugitive former businessman Vijay Mallya, tied the knot with his longtime love Jasmine in a private ceremony near London. The happy couple officially announced their marriage on Saturday (June 22). The first peek into their special day was revealed by Jasmine on her Instagram Stories, showing her dazzling in a white wedding gown and holding Mallya's hand, with his gold wedding band.

Couple shared wedding highlights on Instagram

Jasmine shared a photograph of herself and Mallya, captioning the image "Forever" on her Instagram Stories. Mallya also shared another beautiful photo from the ceremony. Mallya had previously posted about their upcoming wedding during the "wedding week," sharing a picture of himself with his fiancee in a floral dress. The couple had announced their engagement on Halloween the previous year and were seen shopping together in the days leading up to their nuptials.

Intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family

Per reports, the wedding ceremony was attended by close friends and family members of both Mallya and Jasmine. Meanwhile, little is known about Jasmine, who resides in the US, except that she is a fan of Harry Potter, food, and enjoys travelling. The couple have a Husky, a Beagle, a Golden Retriever, and a cat together.

Mallya: A brief look at his background

Born in Los Angeles, California, Mallya was reportedly raised in London and the UAE. He attended Wellington College and Queen Mary University of London before studying at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. Mallya has worked as a model and actor (Brahman Naman, and Netflix's Bad Boy Billionaires), and recently authored a children's book titled Sad-Glad, which aims to help children understand changing emotions.