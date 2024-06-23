In brief Simplifying... In brief Actress Ameesha Patel has expressed her willingness to be part of 'Gadar 3', but only if she is satisfied with her role.

She clarified that despite past creative differences with director Anil Sharma, they share a deep respect and fondness for each other.

Patel emphasized that she would prioritize the film's needs over her own, but would only accept the role if she is "superrrr happy" with the script.

Ameesha Patel interested in 'Gadar 3'

Ameesha Patel will do 'Gadar 3' on this condition

By Isha Sharma 10:24 am Jun 23, 202410:24 am

What's the story Ameesha Patel, best known for her role in the 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and its sequel Gadar 2, has shown interest in participating in the upcoming sequel, Gadar 3. During an #AskMeAnything session on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, she responded to a fan's question by stating that she would only agree to be part of the film if she is "super happy" with the script. The franchise co-stars Sunny Deol.

Her response

'If I am super happy...'

Patel wrote on X, "As said. If offered and if I'm super happy with my role then only shall I do it .. mr anil sharma is family to me and always will be." "Our creative differences are for the betterment of the film but our respect and fondness for each other go way deeper than all this. so yes if we are in the same page then surely will happily do gadar 3."

Franchise

Will she have more screen time in 'Gadar 3'?

When asked about her screentime in the potential third part, she shared, "Firstly .. gadar 2 was a great film and the screenplay was executed as per the script." "As an actor one can't be selfish and must keep the film before our needs. I love sakina and I value the love of u all towards Sakina....But yes if offered gd3 ,, will surely only do it if I'm superrrr happy with the script as I was in gadar 1."

Conflict

Her conflict with Anil Sharma seems to be over

Patel was recently in the news for her conflict with Gadar franchise director Anil Sharma. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Patel said, "We [she and Deol] both did a lot of editing, re-shooting... we both had a lot of creative discussions and arguments with our director to make Gadar brand ultimately as we see on the big screen." However, in the AMA session, she referred to Sharma as her "family."