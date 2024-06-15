In brief Simplifying... In brief The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating a betting app scandal involving celebrities like Jacqueline Fernandez, Badshah, and Sanjay Dutt.

The probe, sparked by a complaint from Viacom18 Media, is examining payments received by these stars from various companies for promoting the betting app.

The ED is set to summon the actors for their statements, as part of an ongoing investigation into the Mahadev app, which allegedly laundered money and bribed officials.

Bollywood celebrities under investigation for betting app endorsement

Betting app scandal: ED grills Jacqueline, Badshah, Sanjay Dutt's managers

By Tanvi Gupta 04:01 pm Jun 15, 202404:01 pm

What's the story The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched an investigation into a Mumbai-based event management firm suspected of involving Bollywood celebrities in endorsing a betting app. The probe, initiated on Wednesday, revolves around the Fairplay case—a subsidiary of the Mahadev Betting app. High-profile celebrities including Sanjay Dutt, Jacqueline Fernandez, and rapper Badshah are believed to have promoted the app. Statements from Badshah and the managers of Dutt and Fernandez have been recorded by ED.

FIR filed

Investigation triggered by Viacom18 Media complaint

ED's investigation was sparked by an FIR lodged by Maharashtra Cyber Police, Mumbai, following a complaint from Viacom18 Media Pvt. Limited. Before conducting searches at the company's premises, ED recorded a statement from an individual linked to the event management firm, reported Free Press Journal. During these searches, numerous documents were seized including celebrity contracts for promoting Fairplay, payment methods, transactions, and other company-related details.

Funds received

Celebrities' payments under investigation

Reportedly, Fernandez received a significant sum from Dubai-based Trim General Trading LLC for endorsing and promoting the betting app. Badshah is alleged to have received funds from Lyukos Group FZF—a Melbourne-based company. Documents provided by the singer to the Maharashtra Cyber Cell revealed that Lyukos Group had agreements with two Mumbai-based talent management firms to promote the betting app. Dutt allegedly received ₹25 lakh from a Singaporean gaming company for endorsing the betting app on his social media platforms.

Ongoing investigation

ED examines seized documents; plans to summon actors soon

ED is currently scrutinizing all seized documents and statements taken from Badshah and the managers of Dutt and Fernandez. These statements were forwarded to ED by Maharashtra Cyber Cell for further investigation. Due to the complex nature of the data involved in this case, including shell accounts, specific details have not been disclosed. However, sources indicate that ED plans to summon the Bollywood actors soon to record their statements as prosecution witnesses in the ongoing investigation.

About the case

Meanwhile, know what is the Mahadev Betting App case

Per ED, the Mahadev app functioned as a syndicate, facilitating online platforms for various betting websites. Allegedly, it engaged in laundering money through a sophisticated process, with its promoters accruing substantial profits worth crores of rupees. The illicit funds generated were utilized for bribing politicians and bureaucrats. Additionally, numerous Bollywood actors, such as Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, and Kapil Sharma, were summoned by the agency last year for interrogation, concerning their ties with the app.