Bharti Singh addresses online trolling issue

'Very cute': Bharti Singh responds to body-shamers and online trolls

By Isha Sharma 03:47 pm Jun 15, 202403:47 pm

What's the story Renowned actor and comedian Bharti Singh recently addressed the issue of relentless online trolling on her official YouTube vlog. With over 8.5M followers on Instagram, Singh often encounters body-shaming comments and indecent remarks on her posts. In response to trolls who make offensive remarks about her body, she said, "Main jab koi sundar si photo daalti hoon toh mujhe comments aate hain 'Panda, Gendi,' but I find them very cute."

Unfazed attitude

Singh unaffected by negative comments on social media

Singh remains unfazed by the negative comments she receives online. She stated, "I don't care what people write and I'm unaffected by these comments." "I can understand the mindset of people who are writing it because they are not able to go to Lokhandwala and we going places. They are not doing anything in life." Singh is supremely active on social media and regularly shares updates about her personal and professional life.

Career highlights

Singh's journey in the entertainment industry

Singh's career in the entertainment industry began with stand-up comedy, where she gained popularity through her child character 'Lalli.' Today, she is one of India's most sought-after comedians, hosting reality shows like Dance Deewane 4 and Laughter Chefs, among many others. In addition to her comedy shows, Singh has also made appearances in films such as Sanam Re, Khiladi 786, and Jatt & Juliet 2.