ED raids in Ranchi uncover unaccounted cash

Jharkhand: Cash recovered during raid on help of minister's aide

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:11 am May 06, 202410:11 am

What's the story The Enforcement Directorate on Monday conducted a series of raids across Ranchi, Jharkhand. The raids led to the recovery of around ₹25 crore in unaccounted cash from the household help of Sanjiv Lal—the personal secretary of Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam. The raids were carried out under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act—targeting locations linked to Virendra Ram—former chief engineer at the Jharkhand Rural Development Department. Ram was taken into custody by the ED in February 2023 over money laundering allegations.

Watch: Mountain of cash recovered during ED raids

Congress leader's aide raided

A video of the raid shows a mountain of currency notes scattered across a room purportedly belonging to the domestic aide of Lal. Notably, 70-year-old Alamgir Alam is a Congress leader and represents the Pakur seat in the Jharkhand assembly.

Ongoing investigation

ED raids across multiple locations

Per reports, the ED is conducting simultaneous raids at nine different locations, including Sail City in Ranchi. An ED team was actively searching for Vikas Kumar, an engineer from the Road Construction Department, in Sail City on Monday morning. Meanwhile, other teams are carrying out operations in Bariatu, Morhabadi, and Bodia areas. These raids are part of an ongoing investigation into a money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in implementation of certain schemes within the Jharkhand Rural Development Department.