Congress's Amethi office attacked, cars vandalized

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:29 am May 06, 2024

What's the story The Congress's office in Gauriganj area of Amethi, Uttar Pradesh was vandalized by unidentified people on Sunday around midnight, reports said. The assailants caused significant damage to several vehicles parked outside the premises before fleeing. As per some reports, the district Youth Congress chief Shubham Singh was also assaulted by the attackers. A case has been registered against unknown persons based on a complaint. No arrests have been made yet.

Allegations

Congress accuses BJP of vandalism, police inaction

The Congress has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of orchestrating the assault. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the party said, "Frustrated by the defeat they saw, BJP goons armed with sticks and rods reached outside the Congress office in Amethi and vandalised vehicles parked there...The police administration remained a mute spectator during the entire incident. This incident is a witness that BJP is going to lose badly in Amethi."

Twitter Post

Read Congress's statement here

Poll pulse

Priyanka Gandhi to address rally in Amethi, Raebareli today

Notably, the incident came just hours before Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is scheduled to address a Lok Sabha campaign in Amethi and Raebareli on Monday. On Friday, the party ended weeks of suspense and announced that former Congress president Rahul Gandhi as its candidate from Raebareli and party loyalist Kishori Lal Sharma from Amethi. According to PTI, Vadra will remain camped in Raebareli and Amethi from Monday onwards till the end of polls.

Candidate list

Amethi, Raebareli to go to polls on May 20

The political atmosphere is charged in the two seats—which have long association with the Nehru-Gandhi family—as Lok Sabha elections draw near. Last Thursday, the BJP announced the name of Uttar Pradesh Minister Dinesh Pratap Singh as their candidate for the Raebareli parliamentary constituency. Meanwhile, the BJP's MP Smriti Irani is seeking a relection from Amethi. These constituencies will go to polls in the fifth phase of elections on May 20.