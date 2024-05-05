Next Article

The incident occurred while Shivakumar was campaigning for Vinoda Asooti

Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar slaps party worker, sparks controversy

By Chanshimla Varah 05:30 pm May 05, 202405:30 pm

What's the story A video showing Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar, slapping a Congress Party worker during a political rally in Haveri has ignited controversy. The footage has rapidly spread across social media platforms, attracting sharp criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The incident occurred while Shivakumar was campaigning for Vinoda Asooti, the Congress's Lok Sabha candidate from Dharwad.

Incident details

Video details

The video clip shows Shivakumar stepping out of a vehicle in Savanur, surrounded by Congress supporters chanting slogans. Amidst the chaos, a worker named Allauddin Maniar is seen attempting to place his hands on Shivakumar's shoulders. This action leads to Shivakumar slapping Maniar, who is then escorted away by police officers as the deputy chief minister continues his path.

BJP reaction

BJP's IT cell head shares video, criticizes Congress

Sharing the video of Shivakumar slapping the worker, Amit Malviya, head of BJP's IT Cell, questioned why any Congress worker would stay with a party where leaders physically assault them. In the social media post accompanying the video, Malviya wrote, "Karnataka's DCM, DK Shivakumar, slaps Congress Municipal Member Allauddin Maniar while campaigning in Savanur town of Haveri." "Their leaders slap them, humiliate them, don't give them tickets...Is it for the corruption money they make on the side? No self respect?"

Twitter Post

Video from rally in Haveri

2021 incident

Shivakumar slapped Congress worker for keeping hand on his shoulder

In 2021, a video had also surfaced showing Shivakumar slapping a party worker for the same reason—trying to touch him. The video showed the party worker walking beside Shivakumar, and when he tried to put his hands on the leader, Shivakumar snapped and slapped him. "What is this behaviour at this place? I have given you freedom, but that doesn't mean you can do this," he was overheard saying.