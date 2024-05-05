Next Article

Last week, he sought seven days to appear before the special investigation team

What is the 'blue-corner notice' issued to locate Prajwal Revanna?

By Chanshimla Varah 05:02 pm May 05, 2024

What's the story The Karnataka government confirmed that a blue-corner notice has been issued to locate Prajwal Revanna. The Janata Dal (Secular) MP has been accused of raping multiple women in Hassan. He fled to Germany amid an ongoing investigation into the allegations, and more women opened up about the horrors that went on for years. Last week, he sought seven days to appear before the special investigation team (SIT), after which two lookout notices were issued against him and now, blue-corner notice.

Understanding Interpol's Blue Corner Notice

A blue corner notice is type of alert used by Interpol as part of its color-coded notice system. According to the organization's website, these notices allow countries to share alerts and requests for information on wanted persons/crimes worldwide. They are instrumental in fighting international crime and are issued before the filing of criminal charges. In fact, the blue corner notice is just one of the many notices.

Interpol's role in issuing Blue Corner Notices

Other six notices are Red, Yellow, Blue, Black, Green, Orange, and Purple. Each carries a unique significance. A red notice is issued to seek the location and arrest of persons wanted for prosecution or to serve a sentence, whereas a yellow notice is issued to assist in the search for missing people, most of whom are minors.

Purple and Orange notices

Black notice is used to seek information on unidentified bodies, and green notice is issued to provide a warning about a person's criminal activity if the person is deemed a potential threat to public safety. Orange notice is issued to warn of an event, a person, an object, or a process that poses a serious and imminent threat to public safety. Purple Notices are issued to obtain or provide information about criminals' methods of operation, objects, devices, and concealment tactics.