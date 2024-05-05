Next Article

The ruling came as a response to a public interest litigation (PIL) against a private school

Parents must pay for school air conditioning: Delhi High Court

By Chanshimla Varah 04:08 pm May 05, 2024

What's the story The Delhi High Court has ruled that parents must bear the expense of air conditioning in schools. The court, led by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan, equated the air conditioning facilities provided to students with other services like laboratory and and smart class. The ruling came in response to a public interest litigation (PIL) against a private school charging ₹2,000 per month for classroom air conditioning.

Litigation dismissal

Court dismisses litigation against air conditioning charges

The petitioner, whose child is a class 9 student in a private school, argued that it was the school management's responsibility to fund such facilities from their own resources. However, Manmohan and his bench found "no irregularity in the charge levied by the school," as the fee receipt clearly outlined these charges. "The financial burden of providing such facilities cannot be fastened on the school management alone," the bench said.

Conclusion

Parents have to be mindful of school facilities: Court

The court added that parents, while selecting a school, have to be mindful of the facilities and their costs. It also observed that the Directorate of Education was aware of the issue after receiving complaints and that the petition was not maintainable. "We are, therefore, not inclined to entertain the present PIL and the same is dismissed," the court concluded.