Next Article

Singh is a five-time MLA from Mokama

Gangster-turned-politician Anant Singh granted parole ahead of Munger LS polls

By Chanshimla Varah 03:33 pm May 05, 202403:33 pm

What's the story Notorious gangster-turned-politician Anant Singh was released on 15-day parole from Beur central jail in Patna, Bihar, on Sunday. Known as 'Chhote Sarkar,' Singh is a five-time MLA from Mokama and is currently serving a 10-year sentence for two separate Arms Act cases. His release came days ahead of the Munger Lok Sabha election on May 13. Notably, Singh's constituency, Mokama, is part of the Munger Lok Sabha constituency.

Public response

Singh's release draws supporters, increases security

News of Singh's release attracted a large crowd of supporters to the gates of Beur jail. To ensure public order, police heightened security measures around the area. A convoy of over 100 SUVs was seen escorting Singh from Patna to Mokama. He began his roadshow from Sabneema hamlet in Barh assembly constituency, seeking support for Janata Dal (United) candidate from Munger, Lalan Singh. The Barh assembly segment also falls under the Munger Lok Sabha constituency.

Election speculation

Parole timing fuels speculation ahead of Munger elections

The timing of Singh's parole, just before the Munger parliamentary elections, has led to speculation. Some believe this move is intended to support Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh, the Janata Dal (United) candidate in the upcoming elections. Upon Singh's release, a large crowd of his supporters gathered outside Beur central jail, prompting increased security measures.

Legal proceedings

Singh's surrender and charges under Unlawful Activities Act

Singh surrendered himself to Harun Pratap, the metropolitan magistrate at Saket Court in Delhi, on August 23, 2019. This followed charges filed against him under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act, 2019. Police had raided Singh's native village, Ladma, on August 16, 2019, and seized an AK-47 assault rifle, two hand grenades, and live ammunition. The rifle was reportedly concealed with carbon to evade metal detector detection.

Criminal record

Anant Singh's criminal history and controversial political career

Singh is serving a decade-long sentence for two separate Arms Act cases. He turned himself in at Saket court in Delhi on August 23, 2019, following charges under the anti-terror law, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act, 2019. This was after a raid on his native village Ladma where authorities confiscated an AK-47 assault rifle, two hand grenades, and live ammunition.

Parole purpose

Singh sentenced to 10 years' rigorous imprisonment in 2022

In 2022, Singh was sentenced to 10 years by an MP-MLA court for another case dating back to 2015. On June 24, 2015, police raided his official residence and recovered six empty magazines of the Insas rifle, a bulletproof jacket, and some blood-stained clothes. The raid was conducted in connection with a kidnapping-murder case in which four youths were kidnapped on June 17, 2015, and the next day, the body of one of them was recovered from Singh's ancestral village.

Parole controversy

Parole granted for land resolution, timing questioned

Beur jail superintendent Jitendra Kumar stated that Singh's parole was granted by the state home department for resolving issues related to his ancestral land. However, RJD leader Shakti Singh Yadav questioned the timing of his release stating "the land resolution could have been done after a month." This has added to the speculation surrounding Singh's parole ahead of the Munger elections.

Criminal history

Singh's controversial career and criminal record

Despite his criminal history, Singh has maintained a Robin Hood image in his constituency. He is known for assisting local patients to get admission to hospitals in Patna and Delhi. His political career spans four decades, during which he has won five elections from the Mokama constituency. Singh's criminal record includes 38 charges with seven murders, 11 attempted murders, and four kidnapping cases.

Public image

Anant Singh's Robin Hood image and political affiliations

Despite his criminal record, which includes 38 charges such as seven murders and four kidnappings, Singh has cultivated a Robin Hood-like image in his constituency. He is known for assisting local patients with hospital admissions in Patna and Delhi. His political career is marked by controversy, having won the Mokama constituency five times under different party tickets.

Legal issues

Recent legal troubles and alleged jailbreak attempt

In July 2022, Singh was sentenced to 10 years in prison following the discovery of a bullet-proof jacket and six magazines in his official residence in 2015. A year later, Beur jail authorities filed a first information report (FIR) against 31 individuals, including Singh, for an alleged attempt to stage a jailbreak and attack prison staff. These incidents add to the long list of legal troubles associated with the notorious gangster-politician.