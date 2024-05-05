Next Article

FSSAI denies excessive pesticide residue allegations

By Chanshimla Varah May 05, 2024

What's the story The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has categorically denied recent media claims of excessive pesticide residue in Indian herbs and spices. Labeling these accusations as "false and malicious," the authority emphasized India's strict compliance with Maximum Residue Limits (MRLs). These limits are meticulously set for each food item after comprehensive risk evaluations, ensuring the safety and quality of Indian produce.

Indian Ministry oversees pesticide regulation

In India, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare is responsible for overseeing pesticide regulation. This is carried out through the Central Insecticide Board and Registration Committee, established under the Insecticide Act of 1968. The FSSAI's Scientific Panel on Pesticides Residues works in collaboration with this body to analyze data and suggest suitable MRLs, ensuring a thorough check on pesticide usage.

Dispute over pesticide residue in pre-packaged spices

The controversy began when the Center for Food Safety in Hong Kong detected ethylene oxide, a banned pesticide, in pre-packaged spice products from Indian brands MDH and Everest. However, FSSAI clarified that India maintains some of the world's strictest MRLs for pesticides. These limits are specifically tailored for different food commodities based on thorough risk assessments, ensuring the safety of Indian spices and herbs on the global market.

FSSAI upholds dynamic MRLs based on scientific data

The FSSAI stated that the MRLs are "dynamic in nature and regularly revised based on scientific data." This practice aligns with global standards, ensuring that revisions are made on a scientifically valid basis. Last month, Hong Kong suspended sales of three MDH spice blends and an Everest spice mix. Singapore also ordered a recall of the Everest spice mix, citing excessive quantities of ethylene oxide, which is unsafe for human ingestion and can cause cancer with prolonged exposure.

FSSAI allowed 10 times more pesticide residue

Meanwhile, a recent report by the Economic Times claimed that the FSSAI had relaxed pesticide norms for herbs and spices, increasing the MRL by tenfold before Hong Kong and Singapore flagged concerns. In an order issued on April 8, the FSSAI raised the MRL for a pesticide in herbs and spices to 0.1 mg/kg from the previous 0.01 mg/kg. The regulator cited "various representations" as the cause for the upward revision.