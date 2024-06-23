In brief Simplifying... In brief The film 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' is struggling at the box office, with a two-day total of ₹2.15cr and facing competition from other releases.

By Tanvi Gupta 10:12 am Jun 23, 2024

What's the story The Gen-Z reboot of the beloved 2003 classic, Ishq Vishk, titled Ishq Vishk Rebound, hit theaters on Friday, stirring up a whirlwind of mixed reviews. Directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari and featuring rising stars Rohit Saraf and Pashmina Roshan, the film is pulling out all the stops to captivate the audience with its contemporary storyline. After opening with just ₹1cr on Friday, it saw a slight increase in earnings on Day 2.

Film's total earnings in two days stand at ₹2.15cr

On Saturday, the movie earned ₹1.15cr, bringing the two-day total to ₹2.15cr, according to Sacnilk. Ishq Vishk Rebound enjoyed an overall 16.82% occupancy for Hindi shows, with night shows peaking at 20.38%. Considering the two-day collection, if the film loses further steam, the weekdays could be a tough ride. Adding to the challenge, it faces stiff competition from Chandu Champion and Munjya.

'Ishq Vishk Rebound' not a remake or sequel, clarified Saraf

In a recent event, Saraf made it crystal clear that the film is "neither a remake nor a sequel" of the original Ishq Vishk released in 2003, starring Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao, and Shenaz Treasurywala. Quoted by news agency ANI, Saraf stated that while both films belong to the same franchise, they tell different stories. He described Ishq Vishk Rebound as a fresh love story about Generation Z.

Know more about the plot of 'Ishq Vishk Rebound'

The movie spins the tale of three childhood friends: Raghav (Saraf), Sanya (Roshan), and Sahir (Jibraan Khan). As they navigate the tricky waters, their bonds of love and friendship become increasingly tangled. Sanya and Sahir start dating, while Raghav finds himself with Riya (Naila Grrewal). Post-breakup, sparks fly between Raghav and Sanya, even as Raghav wrestles with doubts about rebound romances. Although the film garnered mixed reviews, Twitterati couldn't help but shower praise on Saraf and Khan's stellar performances.